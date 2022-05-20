Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai would participate in the World Economic Forum annual meeting-2022 on May 23 and 24 at Davos, Switzerland, where he would speak to business tycoons from across the globe to invest in Karnataka, official sources said.

According to the tour programme shared by the Chief Minister's office, Bommai would fly to Davos on Sunday at 10.35 AM and after a brief transit stay in Dubai he would reach Zurich International Airport the same night.

He would then travel by road to reach Davos by midnight.

The Chief Minister would be accompanied by Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani and Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad, among others.

The tour assumes significance as the Karnataka government is conducting a Global Investors' Meet in November and is expecting more participation of global business leaders.

Sources said the Chief Minister and his team would tell the tycoons about the various multi-national companies functioning in Karnataka due to various business-friendly initiatives.

