Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced that he will lay the foundation for Google AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam on April 28 (Tuesday), giving scope for the onset of a new era in Andhra Pradesh's technology landscape.

According to the press release by the Andhra Pradesh Information & Public Relations (AP I&PR) Department, the AI Data Centre is expected to mark a historic milestone in India's technology sector. With this advanced facility, Visakhapatnam is poised to emerge as a key AI gateway for Asia and secure a permanent place on the global technology map. The prestigious project will position Visakhapatnam city along with the world's leading technology hubs.

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Google is going to invest USD 15 billion in the project, making it one of the largest Foreign Direct Investments in India's history. The AI Data Centre will have a capacity of 1 Gigawatt. The project has become possible due to the coalition government's proactive Speed of Doing Business policy aimed at attracting large-scale investments.

With the upcoming subsea cable connectivity system, Visakhapatnam will soon have direct digital links with several countries. The data centre will provide large-scale data storage capacity along with advanced AI cloud infrastructure.

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Visakhapatnam's coastal location makes it highly suitable for an international submarine cable landing station. The data centre will be developed across nearly 600 acres in Tharluwada, Adavivaram and Rambilli regions with a total capacity of 1 Gigawatt.

Companies such as AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra are partners in the project. The government's long-term vision is to build a multi-gigawatt digital hub with a total capacity of 6.5 Gigawatts across the state.

Beyond infrastructure, the Google Data Centre is expected to generate significant employment opportunities. Thousands of jobs are likely to be created in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, cloud operations, maintenance, cybersecurity, cloud architecture and data science. Revenue generated through data centres will further strengthen the state economy.

The project is also expected to attract investments in allied sectors, including power systems, cooling technologies, server manufacturing and networking, helping create a robust AI ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

Google AI cloud services are expected to position Visakhapatnam as a major technology hub in Asia. AI-driven companies are also likely to choose the city as their destination. IT startups, research centres, cloud firms and semiconductor companies are expected to establish operations in the region.

The government is making arrangements to ensure a green energy supply for data centres proposed by Google and other technology firms. With global companies focusing on Visakhapatnam, world-class infrastructure such as the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport will further strengthen the city's global appeal.

In line with the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the Google project is set to become a major milestone in transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global technology powerhouse. (ANI)

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