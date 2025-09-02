New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel launched the book titled 'Communication in Healthcare -Principles, Skills and Practices' authored by Dr SN Basu, member, Governing Body of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences.

The book highlights the vital role of effective communication in building trust between doctors, patients, and caregivers. Drawing from real-world experiences, case studies, and research, it emphasises how clear, compassionate, and empathetic dialogue can improve patient satisfaction, compliance, and health outcomes.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Basu, Principal Director and Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology at Max Super Speciality Hospital, highlighted the importance of communicating with patients properly

"As doctors, we face patients, we are counselling them, we are seeing them, and the most important thing is that when a patient or their family comes to us, they have multiple layers hiding in them. They may be having a physical problem, but the physical problem may actually be a reflection of something much deeper. And unless we learn how to communicate, ask the right questions, find out what is bothering them, look at their behaviour and everything, and then only give them a proper answer," she said.

Dr Basu further added, "It is very difficult to find all the answers in a short consultation. And for that, you need to follow certain skills so that you get all the answers, and show your empathy. The idea was to make communication in healthcare far-reaching, making people aware that it is a very important aspect."

Speaking at the launch, Anupriya Patel lauded the effort, stating that in today's rapidly evolving healthcare system, communication is as critical as clinical skills. "This book is a timely contribution towards making healthcare more humane and patient-centred."

Dr. V.K Paul expressed that in modern times, the role of communication has assumed a very high importance.

On the occasion, Dr Basu expressed gratitude to the medical fraternity for their encouragement and expressed that this book is dedicated to every patient and healthcare worker who has shown that healing is not just about medicines and procedures, but also about words, empathy, and listening.

As per a release, the book is now available at Prabhat Prakashan and aims to serve as a guide for medical practitioners, students, and healthcare administrators committed to improving doctor-patient relationships. (ANI)

