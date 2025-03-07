Kollam(Kerala), Mar 7 (PTI) CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Friday said that the party discussed preparing extensive writings and books about the regional history and culture in order to oppose the RSS and Sangh Parivar's "cultural nationalism" of allegedly "poisonous history and culture".

Govindan was speaking to reporters here about the issues discussed during the ongoing CPI(M) state conference which began on Thursday and will end on Sunday.

The CPI(M) state secretary said that the RSS and Sangh Parivar's "cultural nationalism" of poisoning history and culture was discussed along with their alleged attempts at "saffronisation and commercialisation" of higher educational institutions and the methods to oppose the same.

He said that party leaders and members were of the view that the RSS and Sangh Parivar's "cultural nationalism" can be opposed by bringing out "extensive writings and books about regional history, culture and lives" for the benefit and understanding of future generations.

Govindan said that such writings have been completed in a few districts like Kollam and Malappuram, but it has to be prepared and made available in all districts of the state.

Another important issue discussed in the conference was the need to increase the internal revenue of the state in view of the Centre's alleged financial restrictions, reduction in grants and lack of adequate assistance for rehabilitation of the Wayanad landslides victims, he said.

The Marxist veteran said that various methods, including inviting capital investment "without any threads attached" and levying fees for government services based on an individual's income status, to increase the state's own revenue were discussed in the conference.

"However, these are all possibilities only. Nothing has been finalised. Any final decision would be taken only after extensive discussions with all stakeholders," he added.

He also made it clear that no steps which are against interests of the people and the state, would be taken.

It is the last state conference of the party in the country ahead of the CPI(M)'s 24th party congress scheduled from April 2 to 6 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A total of 530 people are attending the state conference, including 486 delegates from various districts and 44 guests from outside the state, according to party sources.

