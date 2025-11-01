Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 1 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced that the Borabanda crossroads will be named after the departed Congress senior leader P Janardhan Reddy, who was fondly called "PJR" by the local people.

Soon after the by-election results were announced, the Chief Minister said he would embark on a 'Vijaya yatra ' in the exact location and name the crossroads after PJR, a release stated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Children Who Overcame Congenital Heart Conditions; Emphasises Maintaining Good Health Through Yoga, Regular Habits (See Pics).

Amid a huge gathering, the CM addressed a corner meeting at Borabanda as part of the by-election campaign in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. The Chief Minister criticised BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao for fielding a candidate in the by-election after the sudden demise of PJR in 2007. The CM remembered the services rendered by PJR to the locals.

"Now, the BRS party leaders were making tall claims and raising the local issues and sentiments to garner the votes," the Chief Minister said, as per the release.

Also Read | West Bengal SIR Drive: TMC Plans Mega Anti-SIR Rally in Kolkata on Day One of 1st Stage of Revision Exercise.

Stating that he fulfilled the promise of inducting Mohd Azharuddin as minister in the cabinet during the 2023 assembly elections, CM Revanth Reddy said that "The BRS symbol Car was already dumped in the garage and now KTR and Harish Rao were roaming in an Auto to hoodwink the Jubilee Hill voters again in the by-elections".

In a scathing attack on KTR, the Chief minister said that the BRS working President's sister K Kavitha's statements were enough to prove how the BRS leadership was ill-treating women in the family and also in the government.

"KTR threw out his own sister over a dispute regarding asset distribution within the family. No daughter or sister would make such wild accusations as Kavitha against their own family members unless they had suffered some form of injustice. Will KTR give respect to BRS candidate M Sunitha when his own sister revolted against him openly?" CM Reddy said.

The Chief Minister criticised the BRS chief, KCR, for not inducting even a single woman into his cabinet. "The Congress government inducted two women ministers, Sitakka and Konda Surekha. Also, it launched a slew of women's empowerment schemes, including free bus travel and allotting stalls for marketing products from women's self-help groups at Shilparamam," he said.

Alleging that the BRS was making attempts to create hurdles to free bus travel for women, the Chief Minister said that KTR, during his term as MA and UD minister, never solved the local problems in Jubilee Hills.

CM Revanth Reddy also took strong exception to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for raising local issues without getting any central funds to the Jubilee Hills, which was also part of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha segment from where the Union Minister was elected.

"Kishan Reddy was talking about new problems today. Why did Kishan Reddy not bring funds for this constituency even though he was a central minister? Why has the Union Minister not visited Borabanda and addressed the problems since assuming office?" The CM said, reiterating that BRS and BJP were maintaining a strong 'Fevicol' bond.

The Chief Minister appealed to the voters to give a substantial mandate of at least a 30,000-vote majority to Congress candidate Naveen Yadav in the by-elections. The CM assured that he will develop the constituency by allocating adequate funds.

"Naveen will also take the responsibility of providing Indiramma houses to all the eligible. If you bless me, I will take the responsibility of developing this area with hundreds of crores," the CM said (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)