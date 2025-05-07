Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) All of Punjab's border districts have been put on high alert with all public events cancelled, Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said on Wednesday.

Arora lauded the Indian armed forces for its strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and said all three crore Punjabis stand firmly with the army.

"Whenever the unity, integrity, and security of the nation is threatened, Punjabis always step forward, even sacrificing their lives," Arora said in a statement.

Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK, hitting, among other targets, the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

"Punjab shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan. Therefore, during any military tension, the role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial. All districts near the border have been placed on high alert, and for public safety, the government has cancelled all types of public events," Arora said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann postponed his anti-drug events in SBS Nagar district and Jalandhar, which were to take place on Wednesday.

Arora said Punjab Police as the second line of defence is also fully prepared.

"Punjab Police is providing full support to the Indian Army and working together on future preparations," he said.

Arora also appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to all government orders to ensure public safety.

Twenty-six men, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's tourist location of Pahalgam last month.

