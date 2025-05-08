Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], May 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on early Thursday neutralised a Pakistani intruder in Punjab's Ferozpur sector, sources said. The intruder, yet to be identified, was gunned down during the intervening night of May 7-8 while crossing the International Border.

"The individual was observed crossing the International Border and advancing toward the border security fence under the cover of darkness. Despite being challenged by BSF troops, the intruder continued to move forward, prompting the personnel to open fire," sources told ANI.

The BSF troops remained on high alert during the operation. Following the incident, the body of the intruder was recovered at daybreak and subsequently handed over to local police authorities for further investigation.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Meanwhile, thirteen civilians lost their lives in Poonch while a total of 59 people, 44 of them in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir have sustained injuries due to ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC), the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

The External Publicity and Public Diplomacy Division of the MEA gave the information. The intense shelling by the Pakistani army along the LoC came in retaliation for the May 7 'Operation Sindoor' in which India's armed forces targeted a total of nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked small arms ceasefire since the night of April 25-26. After Operation Sindoor, the Pakistan Army continued its series of ceasefire violations by targeting civilian areas in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Officials said the shelling caused panic among villagers and damaged several houses.

Shelling by Pakistan damaged civilian infrastructure, shattered window panes and cracked walls.

The Indian Army have proportionately responded to the unprovoked small-arms and artillery guns firing by the Pakistani Army across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 7 and May 8, as the Pakistan Army resorted to firing in areas opposite in Kupwara and Baramulla districts and Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army is closely monitoring ceasefire violations by Pakistan after the Indian forces conducted the precise strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday. (ANI)

