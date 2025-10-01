New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday paid tribute to senior BJP leader and first Delhi BJP president Vijay Kumar Malhotra, asserting that he was a "Born patriot".

A five-time Member of Parliament and a two-time MLA from Delhi, Vijay Kumar Malhotra, passed away at the age of 93 at AIIMS, New Delhi, on the morning of September 30.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasised that Malhotra was a disciplined person and society should learn invaluable lessons from his life.

"He was a born patriot and a social worker... A disciplined person who lived a life of harmony with everyone, always filled with a spirit of public welfare. Society should learn invaluable lessons from his life," Indresh Kumar said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday mourned the death of Vijay Kumar Malhotra, saying he "played a vital role" in strengthening the party in the National Capital.

"Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people's issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Narendra Modi said in a post on X.

Tributes were poured in from the top BJP leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier, BJP MLA Harish Khurrana mourned the passing of party leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. While remembering the late BJP senior leader, Harish Khurrana described Malhotra as a guiding force for the party, asserting that they have lost a fatherly figure.

"This is a huge loss not only for the BJP but for society as a whole. He was a guiding force for the BJP... We have lost a fatherly figure..." Khurrana told reporters.

Born on December 3, 1931, in Lahore, Punjab, British India (now in Pakistan), Malhotra was a politician and sports administrator who served as the President of the Delhi Pradesh Jana Sangh between 1972 and 1975, and later served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Delhi (1977-80, 1980-84).

Alongside leaders such as Kedar Nath Sahni and Madan Lal Khurana, Malhotra is credited with maintaining the BJP's strength in Delhi for decades. His most notable political victory came in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections, when he defeated former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by a large margin. In the 2004 general election, Malhotra was the only BJP candidate to win a seat in Delhi.

According to the BJP, Malhotra enjoyed an unblemished and clean image throughout his distinguished career. An educationist with a doctorate in Hindi literature, Malhotra was also active in social work and the administration of sports bodies, including chess and archery clubs in Delhi. (ANI)

