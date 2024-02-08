Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy died after slipping and falling from the terrace of a three-storey building in Mira Bhayander in Thane district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Naya Nagar when Class IV student Hamza Qureshi was flying a kite on the terrace, the official said.

"Residents rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Further probe into the incident is underway," the official said.

