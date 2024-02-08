Kanpur, February 8: A court here on Thursday sentenced seven people of a family to life imprisonment for killing a man in 2017. District and Session Judge Jai Prakash Tiwari imposed a fine of Rs 11000 on each convict, district government counsel (Kanpur dehat) Raju Porwal said. Kanpur Shocker: Eight-Year-Old Girl Raped by Shopkeeper, Parents Allege Police Harassment.

In August 2017, Suresh, Prakash, Ramesh, Ram Narain, Ajmer Singh, Pankaj and Neeraj, all residents of Kanpur Nagar's Bithoor, had attacked Shailendra (30) with sticks and rods over old enmity, he said. They had mercilessly beaten Shailendra to death before his 80-year-old father, DGC added. Kanpur Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Leaves Him For Refusing to Convert to Islam, Video of Him Before Taking Extreme Step Surfaces.

Earlier, the defence counsel had pleaded for a minimum sentence for the accused as all of them belong to one family, but the prosecution demanded maximum punishment for them.

