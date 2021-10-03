New Delhi, October 3: A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his school junior in New Delhi's Okhla area, informed the police.

The incident took place in southeast Delhi's Okhla area outside a government school in Tehkhand. The victim had allegedly abused the mother of the accused, which had lead to the fatal altercation, police said.

As per the police, the victim is a student of class 11 at government boys senior secondary school.

The victim had been stabbed thrice. He was rushed to the hospital where during treatment he succumbed to death.

The juvenile accused has been detained and legal action has been initiated, the police added.

