Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) A 7-year-old boy was reunited with his family on Monday after he accidentally took a train to neighbouring Palghar district, a Mumbai police official said.

The boy was playing with his friends on Friday when he got separated from them and took a train from Khar station to Virar, the Santacruz police station official said.

"He took a long distance train from Virar and got down at Palghar station. His kin approached us after which we formed six teams and circulated his pictures as well as the message of his going missing on various social media platforms," the official said.

"Palghar police alerted us about the presence of the boy in their jurisdiction. A Santacruz police team reached there and reunited the child with his parents," he added.

The child, whose parents are from Gulbarga in neighbouring Karnataka, had come to stay at his kin's place in Santacruz just 10 days ago, the official added.

