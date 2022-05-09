New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): While expressing deep concerns over the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Preliminary exam paper leak, the Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh on Monday said that BPSC Chairman should make sure that it does not happen again.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "It is very unfortunate that lakhs of children prepared throughout the year to appear in the BPSC examination. They believe in that the examination conducted by BPSC or UPSC will be honest and in a fair manner but such incidents happen. It shatters the hearts of millions of students who are preparing for this type of examination."

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Inter Special Exam 2022 Answer Key Released; Here’s How to Download.

Lok Sabha MP from Arrah R K Singh further told ANI that the chairman of BPSC should make sure that this does not repeat adding "I think that it is not that difficult."

Union Minister's remarks came after the Bihar Lokasewa Commission's 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination was cancelled on Sunday due to paper leaks. The investigation was then transferred to the Economic Crimes Unit (EOU).

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi's Personal Belongings To Bring Nearly Rs 5 Crore in UK Auction.

BPSC chairman RK Mahajan had constituted a three-member inquiry to probe the paper leak after the question papers turned up on social media platforms, just before the exam was scheduled to start at 12 noon.

The panel was given 24 hours to submit its first report. But a few hours later, the commission announced that the panel has submitted its report and announced the cancellation.

Notably, over six lakh candidates were to sit for the Bihar Public Service Commission on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)