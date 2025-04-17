Abu Road (Rajasthan) [India], April 17 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation on Thursday said that Brahma Kumaris are working to light a lamp of peace and spiritual practice in every human being across the world through yoga and meditation.

He said that efforts are made here to awaken the goodness within every person, and they have been doing it for a long time now.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Trying To Distance Itself From Tahawwur Rana, Says 'Pakistan's Reputation As Epicentre of Global Terrorism Will Not Diminish'.

Shah added that one can feel an amazingly peaceful atmosphere when they arrive here, and it is because of the spiritual energy existing in this place.

"When one finds a Guru in personal life, he is able to lead the path of righteousness and there are many examples of it. Some people do such work that it turns every person's soul into a lamp and help them walk on the path of light," he added.

Also Read | RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat To Release Book 'The Hindu Manifesto' by Swami Vigyananand on April 26.

He said that by establishing Brahma Kumari, Lekhraj Kripalani Ji made a big call to make every person's soul a lamp and move forward on the path of light, which is having a huge impact on society today.

The Union Home Minister said that Brahma Kumaris have worked to create a wonderful environment of simplicity, abstinence and cooperation across the world through their sacrifice, penance and brilliance.

He said that two programs have taken place here simultaneously today - first, the launch of the theme of the year 2025-26 of the Brahma Kumari Sansthan, 'Meditation for World Unity and World Faith, and, second, the inauguration of the national dialogue on self-empowerment through inner awakening of security force personnel.

Amit Shah said that after 75 years of independence, our country has come a long way and has become the fifth largest economy in the world and in a few years we will become the third largest economy.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are aiming to become the leader in every field in the world on the centenary of independence in 2047.

Shah said that India's goal should be to take forward our traditions, that have the ability to lead to world brotherhood, connect the soul of every human with the divine and lead every life on the path of virtue, and organizations like Brahma Kumari are doing well in this direction.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the nation's safety today is the result of the immense sacrifice and dedication of our security forces.

He acknowledged the tireless efforts of our personnel who guard the borders under the most challenging conditions.

He emphasized that in matters of internal security, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and state police forces work diligently to uphold law and order and protect the vulnerable -- a responsibility that often brings significant stress.

Highlighting the importance of mental and emotional well-being, he said that helping security personnel find peace in their mind, body, and soul is a crucial mission.

Shah praised the Brahma Kumaris for their commendable efforts over the past 25 years in reaching out to security forces, alleviating their stress, and promoting inner peace, which in turn contributes to a stronger and more secure nation.

Amit Shah highlighted India's ancient tradition of harmonizing the mind, body, intellect, and soul through yoga and spirituality.

"This legacy has long guided us on the path of knowledge, progress, and thoughtful policymaking to solve complex problems. India continues to share this timeless wisdom with the world. The concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the idea that the whole world is one family--originated from India's Upanishads, which embraced a global sense of unity and belonging." Shah said.

Shah added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India took a significant step in promoting its Vedic heritage globally by establishing International Yoga Day on 21st June.

He added that today millions around the world are embracing yoga, meditation, and spirituality as a way of life.

He expressed confidence that this path will increasingly become a foundation for global peace in the years to come.

The Union Home Minister said that the profound knowledge of the soul, God, and the cycle of creation received by Pujya Lekhraj Kripalani Ji came to be known as "Brahma," and the Brahma Kumaris organization was founded to share this spiritual wisdom with the world.

He highlighted the vital role of women in this mission, noting that for generations, the divine feminine has been revered, and women have been at the heart of the Brahma Kumaris' leadership and service.

He emphasized that true change in the world begins with self-transformation--only when an individual transforms from within can they inspire change in others. Guided by this principle, the Brahma Kumaris have spread powerful and positive thoughts around the world.

The Home Minister praised the organization for promoting values such as celibacy, vegetarianism, de-addiction, simplicity, and meditation.

"Through these practices, they help individuals connect the soul with God and realize their inner nature as pure, peaceful, and eternal beings--all in an accessible and relatable way," he added.

Shah said that through the strength of womanhood, the Brahma Kumaris have become ambassadors of Indian culture, spreading the message of peace, dialogue, and spiritual harmony across the globe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)