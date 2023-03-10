Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 10 (ANI): Congress MLA Uma Thomas on Friday filed a writ petition in the Kerala High Court seeking immediate action in the Brahmapuram waste management plant fire.

In the petition, the Thrikkakkara MLA contended that "The State Government and the Kochi Corporation have completely failed to deal with this serious situation, and it is a problem for the lives of the people of Ernakulam and nearby areas. Therefore, according to the National Disaster Management Act (2005), the National Disaster Response Force should be deployed urgently."

She also raised concern over the discharge of wastewater into Kadambrayar river.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court constituted a committee to observe the situation at Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant where the fire occurred last week.

The committee consists of Director of Suchitwa Mission, Chief Engineer of Local Self Government Department, District Collector, Chief Environmental Engineer of Pollution Control Board, Corporation Secretary and Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) Secretary.

The Court asked Kochi Corporation Secretary how long the smoke should be tolerated, and also directed that the committee should visit Brahmapuram within 24 hours.

The Court was hearing the suo motu petition initiated by it in connection with the fire at the Brahmapuram Waste Management Plant. The Division Bench of Justice SV Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji were considered the petition.

The matter pertains to the fire incident at the Brahmapuram waste plant, which occurred in Kerala.

Following the incident, the rescue operation was started under which over 5,000 litres of water were sprayed in active fire zones.

The Kerala High Court also directed the Ernakulam District Collector to submit a comprehensive affidavit on Friday over the fire incident that happened at Brahmapuram Waste Plant.

It also directed the Pollution Control Board to inform about measures taken over the fire incidents happening every year at the waste plant. (ANI)

