New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The family of a 59-year-old man, who was declared brain dead at the AIIMS here following a head injury, has donated his organs, giving a fresh lease of life to five people.

Rupchandra Singh's organs were allocated to the recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). His heart was allocated to the Apollo Hospital, liver to the AHRR Hospital and kidneys to two hospitals -- AIIMS and RML. His corneas have been banked at the National Eye Bank at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a senior doctor said.

Singh was travelling with his son on a motorcycle when they met with an accident in the Shadipur area here at around 11 am on April 30.

Singh was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre with a severe head injury and subsequently, declared brain dead at 1.30 am on Tuesday.

Initially, his family was not aware of organ donation. Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) transplant counsellors and coordinators had multiple counselling sessions with the family regarding the matter.

Surya Pratap Singh, the brother of a multi-organ donor who donated his organs at the AIIMS on March 22, also shared his family's experience with the deceased's family. In a subsequent counselling session, Rupchandra Singh's family unanimously agreed in favour of organ donation.

"My father was a very kind-hearted and social human being. We lost him in a very unfortunate way and it is our wish that his organs are given to those ailing. He helped everyone when he was alive and he is doing the same even when he is leaving us," said his son, Nagender, on Wednesday.

Dr Aarti Vij, Head of ORBO, AIIMS, said, "It is very tough for a family to decide for organ donation in such unfortunate incidents like an RTA (road traffic accident) while they are in a state of shock and yet to come to terms with their loss.

"However, when a family takes this brave decision, all the stakeholder groups, such as the treating doctors, transplant coordinators, the organ transplant team, the forensic department, police and all support departments, work very swiftly to coordinate the process and ease the family from any further procedural constraints."

The ORBO reached out to the Delhi Traffic Control Room for creating a green corridor, which ensured a rapid transit of the organs to various hospitals in different parts of the city during the peak traffic hours on Wednesday.

The Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, which received the heart, said the organ was swiftly transported to the hospital through a green corridor created with the assistance of the Delhi Traffic Police within 12 minutes.

Managing director of the hospital P Shivakumar said, "We are immensely grateful to the selfless and compassionate decision of the family of the donor, who in their moment of grief, chose to donate their loved one's organs and gave a precious gift of a new lease of life to someone in need.

"At the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, we have always been committed to providing the best medical care to our patients. Our highly-skilled medical professionals and cutting-edge technology enabled us to retrieve and transport the heart to our patient in just 12 minutes. NOTTO's role has been instrumental in making the transplant procedures a success."

