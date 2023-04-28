The Bombay high court on Wednesday permitted a 64-year-old man suffering from renal issues since 2018 and on daily dialysis since 2021 to undergo kidney transplant with an organ donation from his wife's brother. The court said that the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act makes no provisions for a spouse withholding consent even unreasonably or for extraneous reasons. Calcutta High Court Says Promise of ‘Marriage After Divorce’ by Itself Does Not Amount to Cheating, Sets Aside Conviction of Man Accused of Forming Sexual Relations With Woman on Wedding Promise.

Bombay HC Judgement

Spouse's consent not necessary for organ donation especially when withheld for extraneous reasons: Bombay High Court. [Prasanna Laxmikant Joshi & Anr. vs. State of Maharastra & Ors. | Writ Petition (ST) No. 9276/2023] — Lawyers in Action (@LawyersInAction) April 27, 2023

