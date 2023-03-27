Shillong, Mar 27 (PTI) A Congress MLA claimed that a recent statement terming Meghalaya as 'most corrupt' in the country has affected the image of the Christian-dominated state and people outside are identifying locals as 'chor number 1' (Number 1 thief).

Shah had in an election rally at Tura last month had said that the Conrad K Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government, of which the BJP was a partner, was the "most corrupt in the country".

Demanding a discussion on the new tag earned by the people of the state, senior Congress leader Celistine Lyngdoh claimed people of the state are being identified as 'chor number 1' following the statement by the VVIP, although he did not name anyone.

"Imagine the plight of our people who works outside the state. When they meet their friends, they will say you are chor number one in the country, your state is chor number one," Lyngdoh said, participating in the discussion on the budget.

Stating that the allegation has directly affected the image of the state, Lyngdoh said, "In Khasi language we say 'Ka ktah mationg' (affects the image) more so because our state is also known as a Christian state".

The former state Congress president also underlined that the statement alleging Meghalaya was the 'most corrupt' was made by a very important person.

“The allegation was not made by Tom, nor Dick nor Harry. It was made by a very, very important person in our country. So can we just ignore it?” he questioned.

Stating that the allegation was made by the same people who shouted 'Na Khaunga, na khane dunga' (Will not steal, nor allow theft) slogans, Lyngdoh also said that the allegation was 'not made in a teashop or in any corner somewhere' but at a big election rally where thousands of people were present.

Highlighting the background that led to the VVIP making the allegations, Lyngdoh claimed the allegations were 'not unfounded' and mentioned various scams which have rocked the state.

Lyngdoh also underlined the state of morale of the local police after the High Court recently replaced them with CISF in checking illegal mining and transportation of coal.

"When our police forces try to adjust with all the impossible demands, maybe of the people in power, this is the risk we run. We lose face in front of the Courts," he said.

