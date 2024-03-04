Bhawanipatna (Odisha), March 4 (PTI) More than 250 acres of agricultural land and houses were submerged as water flooded several parts of Kalampur block in Odisha's Kalahandi district following a 20-feet breach in the Indravati Right canal around 3.30am on Monday.

Water also entered some houses in Deypur village due to the breach, officials said.

Executive engineer of Indravati Right canal division, Rajkumar Behera, said the breach took place in the canal's left bank.

The spot where the breach took place was weak as it hadn't been renovated for the construction of a bridge, officials added.

Behera said the breach took place as farmers had closed three of the five canal gates located near the spot, creating additional pressure at the spot.

Canal engineers have reached the spot and are taking stock of the situation. Water supply will resume tonight, he said.

After the water recedes from the fields, officials of the agriculture and revenue departments will assess damages to the fields and standing crops, Behera said.

