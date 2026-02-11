New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Counsellor, Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman, Yahya Al Dughaishi says his country is positioned as a good investment opportunity and offers a great plaform for Indian businesses.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, he said, "Oman positions itself as a gateway for India through the geographic location, also the world-class ports and connectivity to the neighbouring regions like Africa, Europe, and other countries in the Middle East. Also in Oman, we have friendly investor regulations which help to have a great business platform for Indian businesses. I believe that manufacturing in the metal sector is growing steadily. There's strong global demand for steel and green steel. And also the good investment environment we have in Oman."

Also Read | Paramount Revises Offer for Warner Bros. Discovery, Adds 25% Ticking Fee Amid Takeover Battle With Netflix.

The Sultanate of Oman continues to consolidate its position as one of India's closest partners in West Asia, with expanding political engagement and growing economic collaboration underscoring the strength of bilateral ties. Rooted in geography, history and centuries-old cultural exchanges, India-Oman relations have evolved into a robust strategic partnership since their formal upgrade in 2008.

Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1955, although people-to-people contacts date back nearly 5,000 years, reflecting vibrant maritime trade across the Arabian Sea. Today, Oman is regarded as a crucial pillar of India's West Asia policy and its oldest strategic partner in the region.

Also Read | US Backtracks, Deletes Trade Deal Post With India Map Showing PoK and Aksai Chin as Indian Territory.

High-level exchanges in recent years have reinforced the momentum in ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Oman in February 2018, marking a significant milestone in bilateral engagement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has maintained active diplomatic outreach, including visits in December 2019 and again on 16 February 2025 to participate in the 8th Indian Ocean Conference.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal travelled to Oman in January 2025 to co-chair the 11th India-Oman Joint Commission Meeting and attend the Joint Business Council meeting, signalling a strong push on trade and investment cooperation.

Strategic dialogue mechanisms have also remained active. Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri visited Oman in February 2024 for the ninth round of the Strategic Dialogue, while senior officials from both sides have continued consultations through platforms such as the India-Oman Strategic Consultative Group.

Oman's role as an interlocutor at multilateral platforms including the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League and Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) adds further depth to the partnership. The two countries share converging interests in maritime security, regional stability and economic integration across the Indian Ocean region.

Trade and investment ties are increasingly central to the relationship. Oman's emphasis on investor-friendly regulations and world-class port infrastructure positions it as a gateway for Indian companies seeking access to markets in Africa, Europe and the wider Middle East. The focus on metals and green steel manufacturing aligns with global demand trends and India's growing industrial footprint abroad.

With steady political engagement and expanding commercial cooperation, India and Oman appear poised to further strengthen a partnership that blends historic trust with modern strategic priorities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)