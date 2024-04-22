New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital hosted a free breast cancer screening and awareness camp on Monday. Around 200 women from Delhi and neighbouring areas availed free screening services at the camp, making it a resounding success.

The camp was organized by Respect India, an NGO under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Roli Singh, was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

"Breast cancer remains a significant public health concern in India. Through initiatives like this camp, we aim to empower women with knowledge and provide them with accessible screening facilities. Early detection is crucial in improving treatment outcomes and saving precious lives. Regular screening and awareness are key weapons in our fight against breast cancer. Camps like this play a vital role in demystifying the disease and encouraging women to prioritize their health without financial barriers," she stated.

The NGO's general secretary, Dr Manish Choudhary, who was also present as the special guest, said, "Our collaboration with VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital underscores our shared commitment to supporting women's health and well-being."

"We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and expanding the reach of such initiatives," he added.

Organized under the leadership of Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent of VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, this collaborative effort aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide free screening facilities for early detection, a crucial factor in effective treatment and improved survival rates.

"Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women in India. Early detection through regular screening can make a profound difference in saving countless lives. We encouraged all women to seize this opportunity and prioritize their health by participating in this camp," said Dr Vandana Talwar. (ANI)

