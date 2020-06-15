India News | Bride Commits Suicide by Jumping into River in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Jun 15 (PTI) A bride going to her in-laws' house after marriage allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a river in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, police said on Monday.

The couple got married on Saturday and the incident took place on Sunday when the newlyweds, along with a few relatives, were returning to Madhya Pradesh from Allapur town, they said.

As their vehicle approached a bridge over Chambal river, Anju Saini (23) asked the driver to stop, saying she was feeling sick and needed to vomit.

When the vehicle stopped, she got down and suddenly jumped into the river, Khandar SHO Brijendra Singh said.

He said the woman's body was recovered on Monday, he said.

“The family has said that the marriage took place with her consent. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem and exact reasons behind the suicide will become clear after investigation,” Singh added.

