Aizawl, Aug 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra Wednesday assumed additional charge of Mizoram.

Mizoram Governor Haribabu Kambhampati is currently on leave after a heart surgery.

Gauhati High Court judge Justice Michael Zothankhuma administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mishra in the swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga and his cabinet colleagues, the state chief secretary, the director general of police and leaders of political parties attended the oath taking ceremony.

Brig Mishra is a retired army officer and had been involved not only in several critical operations, but also fought for the country at the forefront of the battlefields in the Sino-Indian War, Indo-Pakistani War 1965 and Bangladesh Liberation War, a Raj Bhvan communique said.

During his stint as the commander of NSG Counter Hijack Task Force, Mishra had won the prime minister's appreciation for his role in saving the lives of 124 passengers and the crew of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in 1993, it added.

