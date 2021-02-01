Hyderabad, Feb 1 (PTI) The CPI on Monday pledged its continued support to the ongoing farmers agitation in Delhi against the three contentious farm laws and demanded that the Narendra Modi government bring a bill to repeal them.

The NDA government talked about agrarian reforms, but it should not mean corporatisation of agriculture and depriving the farmers rights and food security of the country, CPI General Secretary D Raja said here.

He also said the party would mobilise "all sections of our society... secular, democratic and Left parties" to defeat the RSS-BJP combine and save the country, its Constitution and democracy.

"We have decided to continue to support this farmers agitation. We demand the repealof all these three agricultural laws," Raja told reporters here, a day after the two-day National Council meeting of the CPI concluded here.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at the borders of Delhi for over two months demanding the repeal of the farm laws, claiming they would affect their livelihood, a charge rejected by the government.

The government offered to put the laws on hold for 18 months, but how can it be done as the acts were enacted by the Parliament and signed by the President, Raja said.

"Our party demands, in the budget session, this government should move a bill for the repeal of these three agricultural laws," he said.

He said the CPI would continue to support the farmers agitation because they were very determined, united and have come together to "save Indian agriculture.

Claiming that the countrys economy was in a crisis, he said the NDA government at the Centre used the pandemic period to dismantle public sector units which were the backbone of the economy.

Accusing the Modi government of "brazenly undermining the Constitution and buildingtheocratic and pro-corporate governance," the CPI leader said his party has decided to continue to fight against the "communal and fascist forces," uniting all secular, democratic and Left forces.

The RSS-BJP combine needed to be defeated if the country, its Constitution and democracy were to be saved, he said.

"This needs a broad-based ideological campaign. This needs a broad-based political campaign, mobilising all sections of our society, mobilising all secular, democratic, Left parties in our country. This is what our party decided, he said.

Raja said the party congress (held once in three years) would be held in Vijayawada early next year, adding the month and other details would be decided later.

Asked about the CPI's preparations for the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam, to be held during the year, he said the partys understanding was that the primary objective must be to defeat BJP and its allies.

"Accordingly, the (party's) electoral tactical line must be evolved," he said.

In Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front, in which the CPI is a partner, gained strength after Jose K Mani joined it, he said, adding its strong performance in the recent local body polls was well known.

"After the Hyderabad municipal corporation elections, Mr Amit Shah of BJP claimed Hyderabad is the gateway for entry into the south. I challenge Mr Amit Shah, what is going to happen in Kerala, wait and see. Because, the last local body elections, after Hyderabad, LDF won and made a huge victory, he said.

CPI was working in a combine led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said.

BJP was using all resources at its command to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu but the Left parties would ensure that it did not happen, he said.

In West Bengal, the Left Front (CPI is a part of it) and the Congress were discussing "electoral adjustments", he said.

"There also, the BJP is desperate. It is really creating a hype as though BJP will win 200 plus seats. But, West Bengal people will give them a fitting reply.

"We have made it clear, the Left Front and Congress would emerge as a credible alternative in the given situation in West Bengal," he said.

