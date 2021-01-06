Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Wednesday urged the Lieutenant Governor administration and the police to trace the terrorists involved in the killing of a Punjabi businessman in Srinagar and bring them to justice.

On December 31, terrorists had shot dead Sat Pal Nischal, believed to be 62 years old, at a busy Srinagar market, days after he obtained the domicile certificate, which granted him the right to own land and property in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The selective killing of a prominent businessman, who was in business in Kashmir for forty years, is a matter of grave concern besides failure of the security network," JKPCC spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

He said since the security of Jammu and Kashmir is directly under the Union Home Ministry, it is the responsibility of the Centre to ensure that the killers are traced and tracked on war footing.

They should be dealt with sternly and awarded deterrent punishment in accordance with the law of land so that there is no recurrence of such incidents, Sharma said.

It is unfortunate that instead of fulfilling the promised return and rehabilitation of the uprooted families, in a completely safe and secure environment, those already in the Valley and doing business for 40 years become targets and are killed by terrorists to scare away the minorities and other peace-loving citizens, he said.

"It is the biggest failure of the Modi-led BJP government on Kashmir for which it should apologise to the displaced community," the JKPCC spokesperson said.

