New Delhi [India], February 28: In a proud moment for IPS Academy's Institute of Business Management & Research (IBMR) North Campus on Indore-Ujjain Road, four BBA second year students have been selected for the AICTE Saraswati Scholarship Scheme, each receiving INR 25,000.

The scholarships are awarded purely on merit from qualifying exams for BBA programs at AICTE-approved institutions with state-wise merit lists prepared. Madhya Pradesh has a total quota of 96 seats for BBA and IPS Academy IBMR's students have secured four of them.

Principal Dr. S.L. Kale expressed delight, stating, "This recognition underscores our commitment to merit-based excellence." Vice-Principal Dr. Gagan Prakash, President of IPS Group of Institutions Ar. Achal K. Choudhary and Management Member Er. Rajesh Choudhary also congratulated the students, emphasizing the institute's role in nurturing top talent.

The achievement highlights IBMR North Campus, affiliated to DAVV, Indore, as a leading choice for aspiring BBA students in the region.

