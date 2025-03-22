Shimla, Mar 22 (PTI) Condemning incidents of slain Khalistani separatist leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's posters being forcibly pasted on Himachal Pradesh government buses, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India on Saturday demanded a law to book those carrying his pictures under sedition charges.

ATFI National President Viresh Shandilya told a press conference here such acts are being done under a conspiracy to instigate tension between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and whip hatred amongst Hindus and Sikhs.

He said Bhindrawale was a "terrorist" who killed around 80 Indian Army personnel in 1984.

After the press conference, members of the Front pasted pictures of 'Bharat Mata' on Punjab Roadways buses in Shimla.

