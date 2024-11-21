Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir set to re-open in December. (Photo/ANI)

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 21 (ANI): The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has carried out extensive renovations of the 1956-built 2.5 km-long twin-tube Jawahar Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

It was upgraded to enhance the security, safety and comfort of the users using state-of-the-art modern technology, thus bringing it to par with the modern tunnels.

The renovated tunnel will be re-opened to the public in December 2024.

The rehabilitation was carried out through Engineering, Procurement and Construction modes for Rs 62.5 crore funded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

It has been completed in almost one year by Project Beacon of the BRO.

The upgrade comprised civil as well as electro-mechanical works. It also includes 76 high-definition CCTV cameras, smoke and fire sensors, SCADA systems and a centralised monitoring room for real-time supervision.

The Jawahar tunnel has historically served as a vital passage through the Pir-Panjal range connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. (ANI)

