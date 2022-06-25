Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24 (ANI): The bronze statue of the chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled soon at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after inspecting the progress of the works for the installation of the statue at KIA on his return from Delhi.

The 108 feet tall statue of Kempegowda is in its final stages of completion. It stands a mammoth 108 feet tall and weighs 220 tons. It is the tallest statue of Kempegowda and it would be unveiled at the earliest. The area around the statue would be beautified, Bommai said.

"We intend to unveil the statue along with the inauguration of the Terminal-2 of the international airport. This is the land of Kempegowda. The airport has been named after him. It is apt to have his statue here. It is a symbol of the state's progress too. He is a great visionary who built Bengaluru. When Bengaluru is growing at a rapid pace and his statue will be an inspiration for all the development works of the government," Bommai said.

Replying to a question on his Delhi visit, Bommai said that he signed as one of the proposers along with Prime Minister Modi and other senior leaders for the nomination papers of the party candidate in the Presidential poll. (ANI)

