Balasore, May 20 (PTI) Brown Sugar worth Rs 8 lakh was seized in Odisha's Balasore district and a person was arrested, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Sasanbad near Jaleswar town late on Friday and seized 80.10 gram of brown sugar, they said.

A 42-year-old man was arrested after the drugs were seized, they added.

An investigation is underway, police said.

