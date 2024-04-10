Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI) The BRS in Telangana on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the state BJP for alleged violations of Model Code of Conduct (MCC)which is in force for the Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS submitted separate representations to the EC in this regard.

Also Read | Delhi Excise Policy Case: Court To Hear AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea on April 15.

The BRS urged the EC to immediately ban Revanth Reddy from campaigning for the parliamentary elections and initiate an action against him and the Congress for alleged violation of the MCC.

The BRS also sought immediate banning of the BJP's 'X' page from campaigning and prosecution of persons responsible for allegedly "morphing" the faces of prominent leaders of the BRS.

Also Read | Revoking Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir Has Uprooted Breeding Ground for Terrorism from Valley, Says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Referring to a speech of CM Revanth Reddy at a Congress public meeting organised on the city's outskirts on April 6, the BRS alleged that he used the "most abusive and filthy language and also passed derogatory comments" against BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BRS alleged that while the poll code is in force, a photograph with morphed faces of prominent leaders of the BRS with an abusive and derogatory remark was tweeted from the official 'X' page of the BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)