Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 19 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) executive body meeting, chaired by party president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao concluded on Wednesday evening.

After the meeting, BRS MLA KP Vivekananda said that the party is going to complete the 24 years since the inception of the BRS and said that both party cadres and the people of the state are eagerly awaiting the leader's statement on the future direction of the party.

The BRS MLA also said that the party meeting outlined plans for a major rally in key parts of the state and a membership drive aimed at strengthening party committees from the grassroots to the state level.

Speaking to ANI, KP Vivekananda said, "We are going to complete the 24 years, and we're going to enter into the 25th year of the party after the formation of the party. So, party cadres and the people of the state are eagerly waiting for the leader's statement."

"We had plans of connecting a huge rally in some parts of the state and also going ahead with the membership program to build the committees right from the ground level to the straight level," he said.

All party leaders, members and workers, including KT Rama Rao, K Kavitha and others were present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Chandrashekhar Rao, who arrived at Telangana Bhavan received a warm welcome from the party officer in charge party general secretary Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy and other senior leaders.

KCR reportedly led discussions on strengthening the party at all levels with a key focus on the party's upcoming silver jubilee celebrations, marking 25 years since the inception of the BRS. (ANI)

