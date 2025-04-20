Khammam (Telangana) [India], April 20 (ANI): BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress-led Telangana government and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of 'administrative failure and negligence.'

The BRS leader made the allegations on Sunday, during her presence at the housewarming ceremony of BRS leader Devulapally Pattabhi Ram in Khammam district.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

Addressing the media on the occasion, K Kavitha slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his silence on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases filed against senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

"While the Congress party at the national level called for widespread protests, Revanth Reddy maintained complete silence and offered no reaction whatsoever," she said, stating that the action exposed his double standards and lack of commitment to his party's leadership.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha pointed out that despite the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and two state ministers in Khammam, no review was conducted on the massive crop losses caused by recent hailstorms.

The BRS leader said that in Telangana, paddy fields were flooded, mango blossoms were lost, and yet, there has been no serious response or assessment from the government.

She emphasised that Revanth Reddy, who is currently on a foreign tour in Japan, hasn't even spoken to revenue officials about the rains and the resulting damage.

MLC K Kavitha demanded that every acre of damaged farmland be compensated with Rs. 20,000, calling it a bare minimum step towards supporting struggling farmers.

She also lashed out at the government for failing to deliver on its flagship promises.

"More than half of the intended beneficiaries have not received the Rythu Bharosa financial assistance. The government is lying about having completed the farm loan waivers, as 60 per cent of eligible farmers are still waiting," she stated.

She also mentioned that the promised funds for farm labourers under the Aathmiya Bharosa scheme haven't been disbursed.

K Kavitha said that ministers are too busy engaging in power struggles instead of focusing on public welfare.

She also raised alarms about the condition of government hospitals, saying people are afraid to even enter them due to their miserable condition.

Kavitha further criticised the Congress for running a government of mere words, not action, and claimed that the people of Telangana are rapidly losing faith in its leadership.

In contrast, she recalled the quick and effective governance under BRS, especially the construction of the Bhakta Ramadasu Project by KCR immediately after the formation of Telangana, which brought water to 60,000 acres.

She claimed that in the last 15 months, the Congress government has not even initiated a single new irrigation project.

Calling for mass public participation in the upcoming BRS Rajatotsavam Sabha, MLC Kavitha said it is time to show the Congress that people demand governance that delivers, not just empty slogans. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)