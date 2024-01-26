Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Dasoju Srravan urged President Droupadi Murmu to "educate" Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on the constitutional values, ethics and protocols of her office. "I earnestly appeal to @rashtrapatibhvn to educate Honorable Governor of Telangana Her Excellency @DrTamilisaiGuv about the constitutional values, ethics and also about said and unsaid protocols," Srravan said in a post on 'X'.

The BRS leader said that the Telangana Governor's "political criticism" reflects the "clear nexus" between Revanth Reddy and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Her (Telangana Governor) political criticism on the previous @BRSparty government reflects her shortsightedness and petty mindset. And it also reflects the clear nexus between Revanth Reddy and BJP..," Srravan added.

Earlier in the day, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan hit out at the BRS government criticising it for being unaccessible to the common man.

"I would like to make it clear to all the people in Telangana - the past government was not accessible to the common man. People were in chaos to submit their grievances. We all witnessed that there was no government mechanism that existed to wipe out poor man's tears. Today, a democratic government is ruling Telangana...," Soundararajan said in her Republic Day statement.

In reaction to the Governor's statement, former Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said that such criticism from the Governor is a "travesty" of justice and "deplorable".

"A democratic government was functioning for the last 10 years in Telangana. For the Governor to say that this was a rule of dictators and a rule where democracy not prevailing, democratic values were not being respected is truly a travesty of the justice, democracy and utterly deplorable coming from the high office of Governor," KT Rama Rao said speaking to ANI.

"The Governor and her office are paid for by the exchequer of Telangana. She's answerable to the people of Telangana as to why these double standards are being followed," she added. (ANI)

