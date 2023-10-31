India News | BRS Leader K Kavitha Unveils Telangana Model at Oxford University

London [UK], October 31 (ANI): Sharing the 'Telangana Model' at Oxford University, Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha said that it is the epitome of balanced development, meticulously intertwining infrastructure advancement with welfare augmentation.

"In the inevitable rise of our motherland India, of our Bharat Mata, I am confident that under the leadership of true statesmen like KCR, who is the architect of Telangana, we will create a future most prosperous for all our fellow citizens," K Kavitha said.

K Kavitha revealed the chronicle of Telangana's rise from a state with a stark backdrop of distress to a beacon of equitable growth and innovation.

"The underpinning ethos of the Telangana model pivots around harnessing natural resources, fostering a culture of free enterprise, and ensuring an equitable distribution of wealth, embodying a blend of economic pragmatism and empathetic governance," she said.

The address shed light on the pivotal projects and policy initiatives that catapulted Telangana onto the trajectory of substantial growth.

"The Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project which was completed in a short period of 3.5 years, Mission Bhagiratha, and remarkable investment in the power sector stood as sterling exemplars of the state's commitment to infrastructural development," K Kavitha said.

"The agricultural sector's resuscitation was a cornerstone of her discourse. "From a negative growth rate in 2014-15 to a consistent upward trajectory, the sector grew by 15.7% in 2022-23," she emphasized.

BRS leader Kavitha further highlighted the state's focused approach towards equitable wealth distribution and social welfare. "Telangana ranks 1st amongst all states in terms of equitable income distribution. Our Gini coefficient is at 0.10, on par with Nordic nations," she pointed out, showcasing the state's commitment to minimizing economic disparities.

Kavitha extended an invitation to the academic community at Oxford for a collaborative examination of the Telangana model, fostering a conduit for insightful dialogue and mutual learning. The session resonated with a call for global cognizance towards the Telangana Model as a blueprint of transformative governance.

"We have waged a war on poverty, and with all this my friends, we are only just getting started.", Kavitha remarked. (ANI)

