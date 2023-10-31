New Delhi, October 31: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday offered floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 39th death anniversary. The Congress leaders offered floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal here.

Kharge took to X and said, "'As long as I have breath, my service will never stop and when I die, I can say that every drop of blood that is mine, every drop of blood will keep India alive,' Indira Gandhi." "Humble tribute to Indira Gandhi, India's first woman Prime Minister and our icon, who played an important role in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership, unique working style and foresight, on her martyrdom day," he said. Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal (Watch Video)

Congress General secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said, "Our heartfelt tributes to Indira Gandhi ji, the Iron Lady of India, on her death anniversary. Let us never forget that 39 years ago on this day, she made the ultimate sacrifice for India’s unity and integrity." "Every single part of India, every community and every person felt the benefits of her tenure and her legacy on social welfare, national security and India’s progress will stand the test of time for many generations to come," he said.

The Indian Youth Congress led by Srinivas BV and the Women Wing of Congress led by Netta D'Souza have organised blood donation camps on the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi in Delhi. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31 by two of her own bodyguards in 1984 after five months of military action at the Golden Temple as part of 'Operation Blue Star'. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Statue of Unity in Gujarat (Watch Video)

Congress Pay Tributes to Indira Gandhi

Cong President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi and former Cong President Shri Rahul Gandhi offering floral tributes on 39th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Smt Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/JOdUhjNZGL — Kanika Katiyar (@kanikakatiyarr) October 31, 2023

Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge ji, CPP Chairperson Smt Sonia Gandhi ji and former Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi ji offering floral tributes on 39th Anniversary of the Martyrdom of Smt. Indira Gandhi ji at Shakti Sthal, New Delhi.@kharge@RahulGandhi@nsui… pic.twitter.com/k0rws9Pg8I — Anulekha Boosa (@anulekhaboosa) October 31, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party MP Rahul Gandhi pay tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/ayw9kzXRnE — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

She served as the Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984. She was born on November 19, 1917 in Allahabad. She was the only child of the first Prime Minister of independent India Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 31, 2023 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).