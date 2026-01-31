Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 31 (ANI): Former Telangana Assembly Speaker and BRS MLC S Madhusudhana Chary on Saturday defended party chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in connection with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) notices issued to him regarding the phone-tapping case. Chary alleged that the Congress government is attempting to create hurdles under the guise of investigation.

Speaking to ANI, Chary said that KCR has been residing at Erravelli for a long time and had requested the SIT to conduct any inquiry at his residence.

"For a long time, KCR sir has been residing in Erravelli. It is known to everyone, and even the Chief Minister have repeatedly acknowledged this. As he is residing there, KCR requested that the SIT conduct the inquiry at Erravelli. He has always respected the law and attended previous commissions of inquiry, including the Ghose Commission," Chary said.

Citing KCR's age and ongoing responsibilities related to the upcoming municipal elections, Chary said it was not the right time to attend the inquiry in person.

"The only matter as he (KCR) is more than 65 years of age, he is residing in Erravelli, and as the municipal elections are approaching, KCR said that it is not the right time to attend the commission's enquiry because, being the president of the party, he has to select the candidates," Chary said.

Chary alleged the state Congress government is trying to create hurdles for KCR under the guise of the investigation.

"In order to break his activities, the governmentt insisting in the guise of SIT to create some hurdles in the way of our leader," he added.

The remarks come after the State police refused KCR's request to examine him at Erravelli's residence in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case.

KCR had requested that the SIT reschedule the date and location of his questioning, citing his busy schedule ahead of the state's upcoming municipal elections.

Refuting his request, Telangana Police said that examination under Section 160 of the CrPC is tied to the ordinary place of residence as per records. Police further explained that the case involves sensitive electronic and physical records, which cannot be moved to a village location. The SIT directed KCR to appear at his residence in Hyderabad on February 1 at 3 pm.

The case relates to widespread allegations of illegal phone surveillance and interception of media industry bigwigs, retired cops, and politicians during the BRS government tenure. Former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that it was done to monitor then-Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's political rivals.

Earlier, former minister Harish Rao, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR), and former BRS MP Santosh Rao were questioned by the SIT in connection with the case. (ANI)

