Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha took part in the Pallaki Shobha Yatra held in Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

Addressing devotees and participants during the procession, Kavitha extended her greetings to the public and talked about values associated with Lord Ram.

"On the occasion of Ram Navami, huge celebrations are going on in the whole country. I wish everyone on Ram Navami. He (Lord Ram) is known for three things, as we say in Telugu...Whatever you say has to be good. You have to speak less. You have to hear what the other person is saying and then speak. These are the ideals of Lord Ram, by which the people of Telangana and the whole country live," she said while speaking to the media.

Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, is observed with great fervour across India.

On the occasion the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya witnessed the 'Surya Tilak' illuminating the forehead of Ram Lalla.

The 'Surya Tilak' occurred exactly at noon when a beam of sunlight was precisely directed on the forehead idol of Ram Lalla and formed a celestial tilak. Visuals showed priests offering prayers to Ram Lalla during the Surya Tilak.

Earlier in the day, large crowds gathered at the temples across Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya and Sambhal.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami' and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!" (ANI)

