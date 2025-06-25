Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 25 (ANI): Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha visited the CPM office in Hyderabad and requested support for the Backward Class movement in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, K Kavitha highlighted that the Backwards Class bill has been passed in the Telangana assembly and council but has been sent for the President's approval. The Telangana local body elections are expected to take place at the end of this year.

K Kavitha also requested support from every party over the issue and noted that the state government is trying to conduct the local body polls without any reservation.

"I'm here at the CPM Office of Telangana, requesting support of the CPM for the Backwardses (BC) movement of the state. BC Bill has been passed in both in Telangana assembly and Council. Now it has gone to the President for her approval.

Meanwhile, the state government is trying to conduct the elections without giving reservations. We are opposing this and requesting support from each political party", K Kavitha told ANI.

The BRS MLC also requested CPM's support for her party's "Rail Roko" campaign, which is scheduled to take place on July 17. She mentioned that the campaign's main agenda is to ensure that the Union Government understands the "seriousness" of the backward class in Telangana.

"We are requesting CPM to support our Rail Roko campaign, which we have announced for 17 July, to make sure that the Central Government understands the seriousness of the BCs of Telangana and also to make sure that the state government understands the BC movement of Telangana", K Kavitha added.

The Telangana Backwards Class 2025 Bill was passed in the Telangana assembly on March 17, which aims to increase reservations for backward classes in education, employment, and local bodies. (ANI)

