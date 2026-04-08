Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 8 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dasoju Sravan on Wednesday criticised Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for campaigning in Keralam, alleging that he has failed to deliver on his promises in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sravan said, "Revanth Reddy goes to Kerala to campaign and ask for votes for Congress, but in Telangana, he has deceived the people. None of his poll promises has been implemented. He made 420 promises, several declarations, yet nothing has been delivered."

Also Read | Raghav Chadha's Instagram Post Triggers Talk of New Youth-Led Party Amid Ongoing Rift With AAP.

He further alleged that the state is facing financial distress and corruption under the current government.

"The state is financially bankrupt and drowning in corruption. And still, he mocked Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan and tried to project that everything in Telangana is fine and all promises have been fulfilled," he added.

Also Read | IndiGo Flight 6E 6663 Grounded at Kolkata Airport After Unmanned Catering Vehicle Strikes Engine.

The BRS leader claimed that key assurances, including the 'six guarantees', remain unfulfilled.

"In reality, not a single promise has been fully implemented. The six guarantees remain unfulfilled, the state is in financial doldrums, and corruption is rampant," Sravan said.

The political temperature in the state is at its zenith as voting for the 2026 Keralam Legislative Assembly elections is scheduled for April 9, with counting on May 4. The current Assembly's tenure ends on May 23.

Keralam has been governed by the CPI(M)-led LDF for the past decade. In the 2021 elections, the LDF retained power with 99 seats, becoming the first incumbent government since 1977 to win consecutive terms. The UDF won 41 seats, while the NDA, led by the BJP, failed to win any seats despite an 11.4 per cent vote share.

Following the victory, Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Keralam CM to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term. The CPI(M) emerged as the largest party with 62 seats; Congress secured 21, and the CPI won 17. The Indian Union Muslim League, a key UDF ally, won 15 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)