Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 22 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, blaming it for the alleged "severe urea shortage" affecting farmers across the state.

In an official release, KTR accused the government of administrative incompetence and warned that the "downfall" of the present rulers, who have pushed farmers "to their limits," has begun.

He alleged that farmers across Telangana were facing immense hardships "because of an incompetent government" lacking governance expertise. KTR said the people of Telangana now realise the value of "true leadership and effective governance" that marked former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's tenure.

He stated that the farmers' plight is a result of "petty politics" and the rule of incompetent leaders who have no understanding of governance.

Drawing a comparison, he pointed to what he described as a clear difference between "Delhi-based leaders who are all talk and no action" and KCR, whom he referred to as "the personification of a hundred-year vision." He claimed that this distinction had become "clear to the four crore people of Telangana."

He detailed the robust planning and extensive groundwork undertaken by former Chief Minister KCR to ensure a timely urea supply. KTR recalled how KCR would hold a series of meetings with agriculture officials and submit detailed requests to the Centre well before each season. Furthermore, he would dispatch state officials to ports in Andhra Pradesh to monitor the supply. "For urea transportation, KCR himself would directly call South Central Railway officials and make special requests for 25 dedicated goods trains", as per the release.

KTR highlighted KCR's proactive approach, which included directly coordinating with transport ministers of neighbouring states to prepare a fleet of up to 4,000 trucks if needed. He explained that a strategic distribution plan was devised to ensure urea was transported directly from ports to mandals, guaranteeing timely delivery to every farmer.

"Elaborate arrangements were made to supply urea directly in villages to prevent any shortage anywhere in the state"

KTR concluded by alleging that the current government's lack of foresight and efficiency, a stark contrast to KCR's leadership, is "why farmers are suffering".

He emphasised that the Congress government lacks the experience and clarity in administration that KCR possessed, and "this is the root cause of the farmers' distress". (ANI)

