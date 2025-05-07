Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 7(ANI): A joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police led to the arrest of three smugglers on the evening of Tuesday, in the village of Awanbasu, Amritsa, based on intelligence gathered by the Border Security Force (BSF), according to a release statement.

The operation involved an ambush, resulting in the seizure of one pistol, one magazine, four live rounds, Rs2000 in drug money, four smartphones, one motorcycle, one tractor, and 25 grams of heroin.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of the village of Kotla and Chak Dogar of the Amritsar district. Further questioning is being carried out by the Police to find out their illicit linkages.

This significant apprehension of narco-smugglers with the recovery of arms, ammunition and narcotics demonstrates the professional competence and unflinching dedication of the BSF troops and Punjab Police who are committed to securing the nation's border and combating the cross-border smuggling activities.

Earlier in this week, in another success against cross-border drone activity, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday recovered two Pakistani drones in Punjab.

According to a release, the first DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone was found in a field near Shahur Kalan village, Gurdaspur district, following a joint search operation with Punjab Police. Shortly after, another similar drone was recovered near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar district.

Initial reports suggest both drones may have crashed due to technical interference caused by advanced counter-drone measures deployed by BSF. The release stated that these robust systems, combined with the alertness and coordination of BSF and Punjab Police, continue to thwart illicit drone incursions from across the border.

Recently, the BSF, in coordination with the Punjab Police, foiled a terror plot and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near Bharopal village in Amritsar district.

Acting on credible intelligence provided by the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched on Wednesday evening. During the operation, the security forces recovered two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines and 50 live rounds of ammunition.

The recovered weapons and explosives have been handed over to the local police for further investigation. (ANI)

