Shillong, Apr 6 (PTI) Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by the BSF from Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district for illegally entering the country without any valid official documents, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on a specific tip-off, BSF troops apprehended Rahul Amin, 37, a resident of Sylhet district of Bangladesh and Md Abdul Kasim, 36, of Sunamganj district of the neighbouring country from Dawki along the International border on Wednesday, they said.

A BSF spokesperson said both had illegally entered India with an intention to find a home to reside and also to assist other Bangladesh nationals to illegally cross into India.

Amin told the BSF during questioning that he was proceeding to Guwahati to receive another three Bangladesh nationals who were returning from Jammu and Kashmir by train, the officer told PTI.

The two Bangladeshi nationals were handed over by BSF to the local police.

Based on the information provided by Amin to BSF, the GRP Guwahati arrested the three Bangladesh nationals from Guwahati Railway Station, the BSF said.

