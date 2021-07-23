Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops have apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three women, for illegally crossing the International boundary from different places of the border of West Bengal's South Bengal Frontier.

As per the BSF, the Bangladeshi nationals were being misled in the name of employment in India, and brokers were collecting thousands of rupees from them for illegally crossing the International Boundary.

Of the 5 arrested Bangladeshi nationals, 3 were apprehended while they were crossing the International Boundary and entering India.

These 3, namely Paritosh Mandal, Kamna Goel, and Satyajit Bala, were apprehended from the border area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, while the other 2, namely Asura (Raheema) Begum, and Betna (Kajol) Khatoon, were arrested from the border area of Nadia district.

During preliminary questioning, Paritosh Mandal revealed that he and his wife, Kamna Goel, had paid 5000 BD Taka to a Bangladeshi broker to help them cross the International Boundary. He also informed that they have been working in India for a few years now and were returning after visiting their family in Bangladesh.

Satyajit Bala, on the other hand, revealed that he was coming to India in search of employment, and had paid 10,000 BD Taka to the Bangladeshi broker.

Raheema, on interrogation, revealed that her husband had died and her financial condition was bad, which is why they came to India with the help of a Bangladeshi broker.

Both of them were returning to Bangladesh with help of Indian brokers who had charged Rs 5000 each when the BSF arrested them.

All the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

"The Border Security Force is taking strict steps to prevent infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. Due to which the infiltrators and touts are facing difficulties and some of them are getting caught and they are also being punished according to the law," the BSF statement read.

"On the pretext of providing employment to Bangladeshi citizens in India, brokers extort huge amount, but while crossing the border, Bangladeshi citizens are caught," they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)