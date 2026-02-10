PRNewswire

Beijing [China], February 10: With China's Pro AV market projected to reach a staggering US$97.5 billion by 2028, Beijing InfoComm China has announced the release of a 25+page white-paper titled 'A World of Cutting-Edge Pro AV: China's Pro AV Market Overview & Opportunities' to help global professionals navigate this massive expansion. The report serves as an educational guide and resource for Pro AV professionals, system integrators, and technology end-users seeking to better understand how China is shaping the global digital landscape and the opportunities to connect with key players.

Also Read | Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match Happening?.

China's Pro AV sector is at a pivotal point of transformation, fueled by the convergence of AV, IT, and emerging technologies. This growth engine is underpinned by large-scale digital infrastructure investment, enterprise modernization, and strong demand across education, commercial, and public-sector verticals. Through this white paper, global professionals gain a roadmap to collaborate with innovators driving these advancements.

Further driven by technologies such as AI-enabled automation, real-time collaboration platforms, and interactive display ecosystems are rapidly becoming baseline requirements rather than differentiators. Sustainability is also emerging as a core priority across the Pro AV value chain. Heightened awareness of environmental responsibility, coupled with stricter regulatory requirements and evolving end-user expectations, is accelerating the adoption of sustainable manufacturing practices and environmentally responsible product design. These factors and forces acting in unison is the driving force behind Pro AV and IT innovations in China.

Also Read | Netherlands vs Namibia Live Streaming and Free Telecast, T20 World Cup 2026.

The report highlights market data, recent government initiatives, as well as Pro AV trends in China from hybrid meetings to integrated solutions, to digital transformation to intelligent service scenarios. In addition, 14 selected case studies from manufacturers and solution providers are illustrated. These include companies who are "export-ready" and seeking new partners with brand features such as global support, customization, and adherence to international standards. Case studies include real-life implementation projects from InfoComm China 2026 exhibitors: AISPEECH, BOLIN TECHNOLOGY, CREATOR, DSPPA, EZPRO, IDSTE, MVIEWER, MUXWAVE, RELACART, SAMPLEX, SEEMILE, SHURE, TAIDEN, and TRACKSTAR. The case examples cover a multitude of sectors from hotels and restaurants to immersive experiences for cultural events, to education, to commercial sectors such as finance, to government sectors such as houses of parliament and implementations, ranging from AI intelligent audio systems for the classrooms to holographic invisible LED screens applied to bank facades.

In line with InfoComm China's strategic shift toward global integration, the report A World of Cutting-Edge Pro AV: China's Pro AV Market Overview & Opportunities concludes with additional details on how readers can connect with the export-ready companies illustrated in the report at Beijing InfoComm China 2026. The new International Visitor and Invited Guest programs launched for the event this year also includes tools and resources for overseas visiting professionals to navigate their way to China, through the fair, and efficiently network and conduct business deals. The Invited Guest program offers fully hosted flights to InfoComm China, hotel accommodation, and an array of personalized services to help with sourcing and business-match-making for high-volume technology buyers and decision makers.

For 20 years, Beijing InfoComm China has served as the most professional and influential platform for promoting and expanding China's global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) industry. Through decades of bringing together manufacturers, solution providers, IT system integrators, and end users of Pro AV, Beijing InfoComm China has become Asia's premier Hub for Pro AV excellence. Taking place from 15-17 April 2026, at the China National Convention Center (CNCC), the show marks the beginning of a landmark era: the 20th year of the InfoComm China brand, followed by the 20th edition of the tradeshow in 2027. From an exhibition floor hosting over 400 companies and welcoming over 26,000 professional visitors, to a world-class conference lineup of Pro AV industry movers & shakers, to delighting audiences with innovative and immersive themed zones, InfoComm China is where China is shaping the digital forward future.

To download the complimentary report A World of Cutting-Edge Pro AV: China's Pro AV Market Overview & Opportunities, visit:https://www.infocomm-china.com/china-pro-av-market-playbook?utm_source=press-release-2&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ICC-2026-VP-Marketing&utm_vendor=internal

To learn more about the China Pro-AV Market, InfoComm China and our International Visitor and Hosted Guest programs visit:https://www.infocomm-china.com/china-pro-av-market?utm_source=press-release-2&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=ICC-2026-VP-Marketing&utm_vendor=internal

About InfoCommAsia

InfoCommAsia Pte Ltd. extends its influence through three marquee shows: InfoComm Asia; InfoComm China, Beijing; and InfoComm India. Each show features an exhibition that showcases the world's most cutting-edge and in-demand professional audiovisual and integrated experience technology solutions and a summit that presents learning opportunities. The shows bring together professional audiovisual industry players and top-level decision-makers from across different markets to tap into the vast potential presented by pro AV solutions.

For more information, visit:infocomm-asia.com | infocomm-china.com | infocomm-india.com

Global Media Enquiries:Angie EngDirector, Marketing, InfoCommAsia Pte LtdT: +65 8163 2109E: media@infocommasia.com; angieeng@infocommasia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)