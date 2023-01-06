Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 6 (ANI): Border Security Force has apprehended a Bangladesh national near the Roranwala Khurd village in Punjab's Amritsar and handed over to the police on not recovering anything "objectionable" from him.

According to a statement by the BSF, the troops noticed the movement of a civilian approaching from own side towards the border fence on January 5 late at night. Upon inquiring, he said that he was a Bangladeshi national.

The man was identified as Mahmud Alam Tulu, 62, hailing from Durgabordi, Madaripur, Bangladesh.

"He had come to India for further travelling to Pakistan through Attari - Wagha border. He was in possession of a Bangladesh passport with 6 months Visa to travel in India, but not having Visa to travel to Pakistan. He also revealed that he is married and his family resides in Pakistan," the statement.

"During questioning, it was revealed that he reached near border inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from him," it added.

The BSF handed over the apprehended Bangladesh national to the police for further action. (ANI)

