Guwahati (Assam), August 10 (ANI) In yet another success in its crusade against drug trafficking activities, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday apprehended a drug trafficker along with 3,700 Yaba tablets from the India-Bangladesh border in the South Salmara district in Assam.

The drug trafficker was trying to smuggle Yaba tablets from India to Bangladesh.

The apprehended drug trafficker is identified as Suleman Islam, 33, a resident of Patranga village in West Garo Hills district in Meghalaya. The drug trafficker and seized Yaba tablets have been handed over to Kharuabanda police station for further legal action.

In a joint operation, six Battalion of BSF under the aegis of Guwahati frontier along with state police representatives of Kharuabandha police station apprehended drug trafficker along with 3,700 Yaba tablets from the bordering area of village Fulchar.

"Acting on a specific intelligence input, on August 9, 2021, at about 1200 hrs, troops of Border Outpost Shishumara of 6 Battalion of BSF and police representatives of Kharuabanda carried out a special joint operation in the general area of village Fulchar close to Indo-Bangladesh Border," BSF said in a statement.

"During the search, alert joint operation party apprehended one Indian drug trafficker along with 3,700 Yaba tablet, while he was trying to smuggle from India to Bangladesh."

Keeping in view of the vulnerability of border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, BSF troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and illegal trans-border crimes and are making all-out efforts to prevent the commission of such crimes, mentions the statement. (ANI)

