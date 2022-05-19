Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): A patrol party of Border Security Force Bhuj and Indian Navy seized eight charas packets from Ibrahim Peer Bet on Wednesday, as per a press release from BSF.

"These charas packets, which have been recovered by the BSF and other agencies are possibly washed away by the sea waves coming from Pakistan side, enter the Indian side. About 1500 similar charas packets have been recovered by BSF and all other agencies since May 20, 2020," said BSF in a release.

"Arabica Premium Egoiste Cafe, Velvet" is written on the packaging of the recovered packets. Similar charas packets have been recovered in the past by BSF, Gujarat Police, Coast Guard, Customs from Jakhau Port and Creek area, informed BSF. (ANI)

