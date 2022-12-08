Abohar (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) constable, who had inadvertently entered Pakistan's territory, was handed back to the border patrolling force after a flag meeting with Pakistan Rangers on Thursday, BSF officials informed.

The BSF constable had inadvertently entered Pak territory "during zero line Khura checking in AOR of BOP Mauzam Base, Sector Abohar of Punjab".

Also Read | Service Chiefs, Gen Manoj Pande, Adm R Hari Kumar & ACM VR Chaudhari Paid Homage at … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"BSF constable, who had inadvertently entered Pak territory during zero line khura checking in AOR of BOP Mauzam base, sector Abohar, was safely handed back to the BSF during a Commandant-level Flag Meeting with Pakistan Rangers today at 1710 hrs," a BSF official informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022: CM Jai Ram Thakur Wins From Siraj Seat, Defeats Congress' Chet Ram by Margin of 31,788 Votes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)