Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 5 (ANI): Director General, Border Security Force (BSF), Rakesh Asthana visited border outposts in Samba sector on Saturday and reviewed security arrangements and also praised troops for displaying alertness in detecting the tunnel.

He was accompanied by S S Panwar, IPS, Additional DG (WC), N S Jamwal, IG BSF Jammu Frontier.

Asthana also visited the spot where the tunnel was detected last week.

According to an official release, after initial orientation DG BSF was briefed by Sukhdev Raj, DIG BSF SHQ I/Nagar regarding the entire sector area and present security arrangements being made to dominate this sensitive area.

DG BSF held discussion with sector/unit commanders and reviewed the overall deployment of BSF and domination plan along the IB.

DG BSF interacted with troops at Bops and appreciated them for their dedication towards the safeguarding of International Borders and also appreciated BSF for its immaculate discipline and professional acumen. He also praised troops for displaying alertness in recent detection of the tunnel which shows their devotion and dedication toward performing of difficult duties for the country. He also honoured and rewarded the team who were instrumental in detection. (ANI)

